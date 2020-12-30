4 footballers who got married in 2020

All too soon 2020 is coming to an end and some of our favourite Ghanaian footballers forged long-lasting relationships with their partners.
Prime News presents some football stars who found love in 2020 and tied the knot.
Abdul Fatawu Safiu
The former Asante Kotoko striker married Adila Jafaru in a beautiful Islamic ceremony in January 2020.
The two love beds tied the knot on Sunday, January 5, 2020, which was held in Techiman strictly by invitation, saw families and friends and some of his old teammates gracing the wonderful occasion.
Abdul Fatawu Safiu plies his trade for Swedish second-tier side Trelleborg FC.
Felix Annan
The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan walked the aisle with his long-time girlfriend, Francisca Yeboah, in a private ceremony.
The colourful ceremony came off Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Ahafo Region.
CONGRATS to the newest couple in town.#AKSC @van_felix12 pic.twitter.com/gvYmJDFJzE— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 19, 2020
The pair had been lovers for the past six years.
Richard Attah
Hearts of Oak and Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Attah tied the knot with his girlfriend Joyce Annan in September.
Attah and her girlfriend blessed their marriage in a low-key ceremony which was attended by only family members and close friends.
The ceremony took place at Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana on Saturday 5th September, 2020.
William Opoku Mensah
Asante Kotoko striker William Opoku Mensah walked the aisle with Rebecca Krah on Saturday 12th September 2020, at Anaji a suburb of Takoradi.