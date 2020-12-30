4 footballers who got married in 2020

NDC files petition to challenge 2020 election results The National Democratic Congress, NDC has filed a petition at the Supreme Court…

State challenges High Court’s decision to stop Amewu’s swearing-in The State has filed a case at the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Ho…

West Brom boss Allardyce calls for football 'circuit break' West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier…