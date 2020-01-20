GPL: 5 things we learned from matchday 5

The matchday 5 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matches were honoured across all match centres over the weekend.
Below PrimeNews looks at 5 things we learned from the weekend round of matches.
Dreams FC apply the breaks on Medeama
Medeama SC's unbeaten run came to end on Sunday after losing to Dreams FC.
Prior to Sunday's game, the Mauve and Yellows had won 3 games and draw 1 but Dreams FC handed them their first defeat at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu following Ibrahim Issah’s first-half strike.
Chelsea have the best defence
Berekum Chelsea are the wonder club of the 2019/20 Ghana Premer League. The club are top of the league with 13 points after 5 games recording wins against Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold, all by a lone goal.
After 5 games of the league, Chelsea are yet to concede, scoring 8 goals in the process.
Dwarfs the struggling boys
Ebusua Dwarfs are yet to earn a point after the opening games of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League. The club have lost all of their 5 games having conceded 11 and scored 3.
After the matchday defeat to Liberty Professionals, their head coach Robert Essibu resigned stating that the decision was due to the physical and spiritual attack he was suffering from the supporters.
New coach Ernest Thompson lead the team against Kotoko but lost 2-0. Dwarfs lie bottom of the league with no points.
Hearts, Kotoko record late wins to set up El Clásico clash
Hearts of Oak mini resurgent continued after rallied from behind to beat Liberty Professional in the Accra Derby at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.
The Phobians struck two late goals in the second half to manage a 2-1 win over the Scientific Soccer lads while Asante Kotoko returned to winnings ways after they beat Ebusua at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Goals from 16-year-old Matthew Anim Cudjoe and Richard Arthur in the last 10 minutes secured victory for the Porcupines to set a Ghana's version of El Clásico clash against Hearts of Oak.
Legon Cities and King Faisal yet to pick first wins
Despite their doing soo well off the pitch with regards to the marketing of the team, Legon Cities not having the best of results on the pitch. The Royals have 17th on the League table having lost 2 and draw 3 of their opening 5 games whilst King Faisal are a placed beneath Legon Cities with 2 points after losing 3 and drawing 2 games.