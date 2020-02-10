5 things we learned from the Ghana Premier League matchday 9

The matchday 9 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matches were honoured across all match centres.
Below PrimeNews looks at 5 things we learned from the weekend round of matches.
WAFA the only side yet to taste away defeat
WAFA remain the only unbeaten away side in the Ghana Premier League after Liberty Professionals away invisibility was broken over the weekend. The Sogakope based outfit have been impressive on their away travels, picking up 2 wins and 3 draws.
5 teams Battling for top spot
The battle for the number one spot of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is so intense that 5 teams are going neck and neck for the title.
Aduana Stars are locked on same points (17) with Medeama, AshantiGold, Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea after the opening nine points.
King Faisal the only team without a win
Ghana Premier League returnees have not had the best of start in the ongoing campaign. The Kumasi-based side are rock bottom of the 18-team standings with 4 points. They are the only side not to have won a game this season, 4 draws and 5 losses.
Yahaya Mohammed's home scoring record comes to an end
In-form Yahaya Mohammed has for the first time in the campaign failed to find the back of the net in Aduana Stars' home game. The 'Terminator' has scored in all of his sides 4 previous home matches. His 8 strikes came against Great Olympics, King Faisal, Legon Cities and Medeama SC.
However, Hearts of Oak on Sunday became the first team to keep the striker at bay at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.
Goal king race gets hotter between Yahaya and Adebayor
Yahaya Mohammed has set a 21 goal target but is facing stiffer competition from Inter Allies' Victorien Adebayor in the Ghana Premier League goal-king race.
Adebayor scored over the weekend to be joint top with Yahaya on 8 goals after the latter fired blank against Hearts of Oak. The duo are being followed by Prince Opoku Agyemang and Prince Adu Kwabena who have two strikes less.