5 things we learned from the Ghana Premier League matchday 8

The matchday 8 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matches were honoured across all match centres.
Below PrimeNews looks at 5 things we learned from the weekend round of matches.
Hearts home struggle continues
Hearts of Oak are having a patchy form this season. The Phobians have struggled to find consistent results hard to come by and as a result, are 9th on the standings.
The Phobians have not fared well in their home games this season and yesterday played a goalless stalemate with AshantiGold at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Yesterday's result means the Continental Club, have picked up only a win, lost 2 and drawn a match in their four games at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Dwarfs shock Aduana
Ebusua Dwarfs produced the shock of the season in their midweek fixture against Aduana Stars. Dwarfs stunned Aduana Stars on Wednesday to pick their second win of the season.
The Mysterious Dwarfs posted a 3-1 win over the visitors courtesy Michael Asamoah, Seidu Abubakar and Isaac Donkor's strike with a consolation from Mohammed Yahaya.
Yahaya Mohammed breaks away 'curse'
Yahaya Mohammed has finally scored his first away goal of the season. Prior to the Dwarfs game, Yahaya who has been in scintillating form having notched 7 goals was yet to find the back of the net outside the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.
However, he silenced critics by scoring his first away goal to move to 8 strikes after 8 games as he tops the goal king chart being followed by Victorien Adebayor on 7 strikes.
Kotoko yet to break WAFA jinx
Asante Kotoko held WAFA to a goalless draw game in the Ghana Premier League at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. The draw extends Kotoko’s winless run in Sogakope to six games.
The Porcupines have failed to win at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in 6 attempts losing 4 and 2 draws.
Manager-less Olympics pip King Faisal
Great Olympics proved facing King Faisal without their head coach Prince George Koffie who resigned on Monday wasn't a major task to them as they defeated the Kumasi-based side.
Olympics with their acting coach Seff Hoffman recorded 4-3 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. A brace from Emmanuel Clottey, Yussif Abdul Razak and Gladson Awako goals ensured the 'Wonder Club' returned to winning ways after Sunday's loss to WAFA.