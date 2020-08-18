7 national team players test positive for Covid-19

Seven national team players have tested positive for Covid-19, the Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has confirmed.
This comes after tests were carried out on the players, technical team members and officials of the Black Maidens (Women, U-17) and Black Princesses (Women, U-20) .
The two teams last week began camping after President Akufo-Addo gave them the green light to prepare for their respective CAF assignments.
The two teams assembled in Cape Coast on Friday, August 14, 2020 and did the Covid-19 test in line with the laid down protocols from FIFA and CAF for resumption of football.
However, 7 out of the 61 persons tested positive.
Speaking to Asempa FM, Henry Asante Twum disclosed that the 7 positive test cases include four Black Princesses and three Maidens players.
"As it stands now seven players out of the total sixty-one in camp have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
"Four Princesses and three Maidens have tested positive and are in isolation as we speak now"
They GFA Communications Director added that the 7 persons have been isolated and the two national teams will continue with their training programme.
"However, this won't affect both coaches' plan in anyway"