Abednego Tetteh seals victory for Hearts of Oak against Elmina Sharks

Abednego Tetteh's first-half strike was enough as Hearts of Oak beat fellow Premier League side Elmina Sharks in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, morning.
Tetteh's 35th-minute strike powered Hearts of Oak to a 1-0 win over Sharks. The striker scored from the penalty spot in the Phobians final friendly in Cape Coast before heading to Accra to continue preparations ahead of the new season.
Hearts of Oak on Wednesday threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in a preseason friendly against Proud United. The Phobians took the lead through silky winger Michelle Sarpong in the 24th minute before Emmanuel Nettey doubled the lead with three minutes left to end the half.
Coach Edward Nii Odoom then made several changes for the second stanza of the game.
Four minutes after the break Adjaho pulled one back for the second-tier side before Amoo netted in the final minute to level the scores.
Hearts of Oak is expected to return to Accra on Friday just a week before they trek to Dormaa to play Aduana Stars in their season opener at the Nana Agyemang Badu I, Park on November 14.
The Dormaa lads have an outstanding home record against both Hearts of Oak but that home invisibility nearly hit a jolt last season when the two sides met. Hearts of Oak managed to snatch a point at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park.