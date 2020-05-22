Abednego Tetteh to share branded Hearts of Oak face masks

New Hearts of Oak signee Abednego Tetteh will be extending a helping hand to the Ghanaians in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
As a way of giving back to society, Tetteh will share be sharing a Hearts of Oak face mask to fans to help them protect themselves against the novel virus.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases as at Friday, May 22 is 6,486 with 1,951 recoveries and 31 deaths.
"I'm a graphic designer despite being a footballer, I opted to design customized face masks of Hearts of Oak and share it to football fans on all my social media account," Tetteh told Kickgh.com
The 29-year-old said he will be sharing the face marks to Ghanaians on social media. According to him, it's very important for people to be healthy in this trying period.
"I'll start the giveaways on Facebook. Twitter and Instagram will be next.
"We can't play football without the fans. We need everyone to be healthy to watch our games when football resumes," he concluded.
Abednego Tetteh completed a switch to Hearts of Oak early this month on a free transfer. The lanky striker penned a 3-year-deal with the Accra based club.