Accra Sports Stadium to host Women's Premier League final

The Accra Sports Stadium will host 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League final on May 28, 2022, according the Ghana Football Association (GFA) 2021/2022 Football Seasonal Calender.
With two matches to complete the league in each zone, Hasaacas Ladies FC are already champions of the Southern Zone with 40 points, 13 points clear of second-placed Faith Ladies FC.
The Northern Zone slot is however being keenly contested between four clubs, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC, Pearl Pia Ladies FC, Fabulous Ladies FC and Dreamz Ladies FC who have 33, 32, 30 and 29 points respectively.
Hasaacas Ladies FC are the current title holders of the Women’s Premier League trophy after a commanding performance saw them defeat Ampem Darkoa FC 4-0 in the final last season.
The winner of the Women’s Premier League will represent Ghana in the CAF Women’s Champions League.