Adebayor bags brace as Inter Allies stun Chelsea at Golden City Park

Victorien Adebayor was twice on target as Inter Allies stunned Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in the Ghana Premier League matchweek 10 fixture.
The Nigerien international scored in either side of the half in his outfit 3-1 win away win over Chelsea, who are joint-first with four others on 17 points on the league log.
Adebayor broke the virginity of the game in the 32nd minute, with the goal becoming his 9th of the season as he now the leading scorer.
Inter Allies held onto the lead to half time. Samuel Armah made it a tall mountain for Chelsea to climb as he doubled the Capelli Boys lead three minutes after the recess.
However, Berekum Chelsea's Augustine Hennah halved the deficit for his side in the 63rd minute but Adebayor scored his 10th goal of the season in the 83rd minute as it ensured the visitors picked up the maximum points at the Golden City Park.
The away victory is Inter Allies' second of the season following the matchday 8 win against Eleven Wonder at the Techiman Park.
The win jumps the Capelli Boys to 6th on the log with 14 points and they next play Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.
