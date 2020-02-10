Aduana Stars coach blasts journalists over 'defending champions tag'

Aduana Stars coach W.O. Tandoh has blasted journalists for not attaching 'defending champions' to his outfit name when it is being pronounced.
Aduana Stars are the defending champions after winning the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign.
READ ALSO: Ghana Premier League: Kotoko beat 10-man Dreams as Hearts snatch a point against Aduana
According to Tandoh, despite being the current holders of the title the media is not giving the Dormaa based side the recognition they deserve.
Speaking to the media after Aduana Stars goalless stalemate against Hearts of Oak, Tandoh descended heavily on the media for being biased towards his outfit.
"The journalist in this country look bias towards Aduana Stars, why I am I saying so, Aduana is the league champions, we are the defending champions.''
When have you heard on any media platform that a team is going to play against the defending champions, but rather you will ridicule Aduana and think about Hearts and Kotoko and you are uplifting them. Are they better than Aduana? No, they are older than us.
"Aduana is the defending champions so I want to urge you the journalists to correct yourselves and note that we are on course, that's why I always say that Aduana is defending champions, we want everybody to acknowledge that we are league champions.
READ ALSO: Complacency caused our defeat to Dwarfs - Aduana Stars coach W.O Tandoh
Aduana Stars are two-time champions of the Ghana Premier League. They clinched their first in the 2009/10 and the second in 2017/20 season.