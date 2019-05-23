NC's Special Competition: Aduana face Kotoko, Medeama play Chelsea

The Normalization Committee's Special Competition last round of matches in Zone A will come off today Thursday, May 23 instead of the original Sunday, May 26.
The decision is to make way for Asante Kotoko to honour the 20th anniversary game of Otumfuo Osei Tutu against Asec Mimosas on Sunday, 26th May 2019.
Zone A leaders, Kotoko will be beaming with confidence as they clash with Aduana Stars at Dormaa. The Porcupines must secure a win if they are to progress to the next phase of the competition. Beneath them are Medeama and AshantiGold who are giving them a host chase.
The match promises to be an exciting encounter as Aduana Stars have been Kotoko's bogey side since they gained promotion to the top Tier of the Ghana Premier League in 2009.
They have never recorded a win at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park and have drawn only two in as many as nine games at the Agyemang Badu Park.
Coach C.K. Akonnor charges must play above themselves if they have the intention to break their away jinx at Dormaa. The return of Songne Yacouba who scored over the weekend will be a morale booster to the side.
Medeama SC meanwhile will slug it out with Berekum Chelsea at the Tarkwa and Aboasu Park. The Mauve and Yellow side will be looking to bounce back with a victory over Chelsea following their 2-0 defeat last weekend to Asante Kotoko.
A win will not be enough for Medeama to secure qualification to the semi-final as they will have to depend on the results of Kotoko and AshantiGold to sail through.
Over in Techiman, AshantiGold will play away to Eleven Wonders. A win for the Miners will qualify them automatically to the Semis.
FIXTURES OF LAST ROUND OF MATCHES IN ZONE A
Aduana Stars vs Kotoko
Eleven Wonders vs AshantiGold
Bechem United vs Wa All Stars
READ ALSO:
- AFCON 2019: Gyan included in Kwesi Appiah's preliminary squad
- AFCON 19: Inform Joseph Attamah earns a deserved call up to Black Stars
- Thomas Partey fronts Atlético Madrid kit launch
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com