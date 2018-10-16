Aduana Stars not in talks with Yusif Abubakar-PRO

2017/2018 Ghana premier league champions, Aduana Stars have denied reports that they have made a move to bring back former coach Yusif Abubakar.
It had been reported the Ghana Premier League champions were in talks with the former coach over a possible return to the club but the club has debunked such reports.
"Aduana Stars haven't made any contact with coach Yusif Abubakar to come back to the club." spokesperson Evans Oppong in an interview with Sunyani-based Space FM.
Read also:Normalization Committee to meet Premier League and Division One clubs
The Dormaa-based club are without a head coach after the exit of Japanese gaffer Kenichi Yatsuhashi.
Latest sports news in Ghana