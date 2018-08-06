Aduana Stars players receive USD 25,000 from Dormaahene

Aduana Stars have received USD 25,000 from Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II as their bonus for their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.
The team received the cash on Monday, August 6, 2018. This money was given to the team as a reward for their performances so far in the tournament as they aim to qualify.
So far, they have played four matches losing two to ASEC Mimosas and AS Vita on the road while winning once against Vita in Dormaa and drawing with Raja Casablanca at the same venue.
However, the mixed results have not left the Dormaahene dissapointed at all as he has rewarded the team.
While meeting the team on Monday at Abranpadease, his palace, he encouraged the players to keep working hard and strive for victory in their final two group games against ASEC (in Ghana) and Raja Casablanca (in Morocco).
Aduana Stars captain, Yahaya Mohammed, together with Paul Aidoo, Emmanuel Akuoko, Joseph Addo and Elvis Opoku, thanked the Dormaahene for the gesture.
#ADUANA— Aduana Stars Football Club (@AduanaStarsFc) August 6, 2018
Osagyefo Oseadeayo Nana Agyeman Badu II today surprised the playing body at Abranpadease with a cash amount of $25,000 as bonuses for their sterling performances so far exhibited in the @CAF_Online #CL qualifiers and #CC group stage games.
Nana nya nkwa daa!
ADUANA! OGYA! pic.twitter.com/EgQpX0PMXa
“We, the playing body, are very happy for this. We are surprised by this and Nana has shown how committed he is to the team. There are no football activities in Ghana and so, we are relieved by this gesture.”
Read also:Manchester United approach Bayern Munich over Jerome Boateng deal
Aduana's next game will be against Ivorian giant ASEC Mimosas on August 19, 2018, at Dormaa. Aduana lost 1-0 to ASEC in the first leg of the fixture.
Latest news in Ghana