AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew assures Ghanaians of trophy.

Deputy skipper of the Black Star Andre Ayew has assured Ghanaians that team will make the nation proud by winning AFCON 2019.
According to the skipper, the team is united and focused on annexing their fifth trophy that has eluded the nation for the past 37 years.
President Akufo-Addo last week charged the Black Stars to win the prestigious African tournament and Andre Ayew believes that the president's statement is a right call.
“I think Ghana, for the past 10-15 years, have always been part of the favourites for the Afcon and it wouldn’t change,” said Ayew.
“There are other three or four countries who are at similar levels to us. They have the same pressure in their country but we need it, we want it and will do everything to get it.
“Everyone is going to give everything he has in his body to make sure that we go as far as we can to go and bring the trophy.
“If we give everything we have, at the end of it, everything is in the hands of Allah and he will deliver what we deserve to have.”
The draw for the AFCON 2019 will be held on April 12 in Cairo.
