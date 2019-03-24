Kwesi Appiah reveals why he benched Kwadwo Asamoah in Kenya clash

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has disclosed the reason why he benched Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah in Ghana's clash against Kenya.
Many were expecting the experienced player to start but he was left on the bench in Ghana's last game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Speaking to the media after the game, Kwesi Appiah stressed he chose continuity over changes, the reason for leaving the former Juventus player on the bench.
“Actually Kwadwo Asamoah was in my plans, as to whether he will start or sit on the bench you know I have to make the final decision.
“For sometime now I have been using Lumor, and I believe that he had to start so that along line I may bring Kwadwo in.
“I was looking Kwadwo in a way that I might use him at the back or use him in the midfield role.
“So I decided to keep him on the bench for now so as the game went on I will think of whether to bring him or not,” he noted.
The Black Stars however managed to win the game thanks to a late striker from debutant Caleb Ekuban.
Read also: 2019 AFCON Q: Black Stars end qualifiers on a high with 1-0 win over Kenya (VIDEO)
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News