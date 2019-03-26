Friendly : Caleb Ekuban on target again as Black Stars beat Mauritania

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban scored for the second time in the space of four days as the Black Stars beat Mauritania 3-1 in an international friendly.
The game which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium saw Ghana go ahead early through a spot kick.
AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah stepped up and calmly gave Ghana the lead.
There were few half chances that the Black Stars had to double the lead but they failed to do so as the first half ended 1-0.
Mauritania's half time talks seems to have worked as Adama Ba hit a beautiful freekick which beat Black Stars goalkeeper Ati-Zigi in the 48th minute to make it 1-1.
Coach Kwesi Appiah made some changes and the Black Stars took control of the game again with Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban scoring Ghana's second goal in the 71st minute.
The striker has now scored two goals in his two appearances for Ghana as he scored the only goal in the win over Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier. Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute.
The Black Stars held their lines as the game eventually ended 3-1.
