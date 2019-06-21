AFCON 2019 begins today, Egypt takes on Zimbabwe in opener

The Africa Cup of Nations 2019 begins on today, June 21 with hosts Egypt locking horns with Zimbabwe in the first match at the Cairo International Stadium.
This is the first time the continental showpiece have been expanded to a 24 team tournament and it is being held in June-July and not the usual January-February.
Egypt, the most successful side in African football with 7 titles are poised to lift this summer's competition as they will counting on home support to aid them.
The won it on home soil the last time they hosted it and whether history will repeat itself is what will unravel at the end of the tournament.
Coach Javier Aguirre and his charges are poised to make a winning start against Zimbabwe, who will be hoping to make it out of the group stage for the first time having failed in their previous 3 attempts.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mohamed Salah
The reigning African Footballer of the Year having won the award twice in the past two years
Fresh from his Champions League win with Liverpool, he’ll want to add international honours to his achievements with the tournament hosts.
If anyone is capable of dragging a team through a tournament single-handedly, it’s the Egyptian king, who on his day is unstoppable, pacy, and a good finisher.
Tino Kadewere
23-year old Le Havre striker will be hoping to bang in the goals against Egypt to cause an upset today.
AFCON 2019: Cameroonian referee to officiate opening game