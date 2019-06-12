AFCON 2019: Black Stars returns to training after Namibia's defeat (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

The Black Stars of Ghana have returned to routine training following the team's pre-AFCON defeat to Namibia last Sunday.
The Brave Warriors of Namibia pip the Black Stars to a 1-0 win over courtesy Manfred Starke. Ghana will play its second pre-AFCON friendly on June 15 against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.
The team will use the opportunity to sharpen its rough edges before AFCON 2019 commences.
Coach Kwesi Appiah on Monday, June 10 trimmed down his preliminary squad from 29 to 23 for AFCON 2019.
