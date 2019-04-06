AFCON 2019: Black Stars to camp in Qatar ahead of tournament

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has disclosed that the Black Stars will pitch camp in Qatar ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Mr Agyemang said Black Stars Kwesi Appiah went on tour to select a base for pre-tournament camping in March and they have now settled on Qatar.
"Black Stars will pitch a one-month camping in Doha, Qatar ahead of the 2019 AFCON, this shows how serious the government is to win the AFCON", he told Fox FM.
The Black Stars booked a place to the 2019 AFCON after finishing above Kenya in Group F.
Ghana will know their group opponents on April 12 when the draw is held in Cairo.
The Black Stars management committee as well as some members of the technical team will be in Cairo for the draw.
Ghana, four-time champions of the AFCON have not won it since 1982 and will hope to break that drought come this June.
