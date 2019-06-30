AFCON 2019: 'David defeats Goliath again' as Madagascar shock Nigeria

Madagascar put up a splendid performance as they beat Nigeria 2-0 to cause the first upset of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
With a game many termed David against Goliath, the Madagascans pulled off a wonderful win. With both teams all but qualified to the next stage already, Madagascar came up on top.
It took them 13 minutes to continue their impressive form in the AFCON as a back pass to Brighton defender Leon Balogun was intercepted by Lalaina Nomejanahary who rounded the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.
It came as a shock as Nigeria were dominating but the Madagascans held on till half time.
Nigeria brought on Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi but a freekick just outside the box which Madagascar forward Adrea took deflected off him and made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute.
The Nigerians pressed for the equalizer but could not get that as the game ended 2-0. Madagascar finished top of Group B with 7 points and Nigeria finished second with 6 points.
This is the first time Madagascar have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations. This also is their first-ever win against the Super Eagles after two previous failed attempts.