AFCON 2019: Desert Foxes prey on the Elephants to book Semis spot

Algeria beat Cote d'Ivoire 4-3 on penalties at the Suez Sports Stadium on Thursday night after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.
The victory sees Algeria's quest to win their second AFCON continue, setting up a semifinal showdown against Nigeria on July 14 at 7:00 pm.
In an end to end action played at the Suez Sports Stadium, it was the Desert Foxes who shot into the lead through Sofiane Feghouli 20th minute strike after Ivorians have struck the woodwork in the 5th minute and have squandered many chances.
Algeria were forced into an early substitution following the shoulder injury suffered by Youcef Atal after a tussle with Cote d'Ivoire's defender Wilfried Kanon.
A minute into the second half Algeria were awarded a penalty by Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa for a foul on Baghdad Bounedjah.
Baghdad failed to put his side in a comfortable lead as he smashed the spot kick against the crossbar. Cote d'Ivoire made Algeria rue their chances, equalizing courtesy Jonathan Kodjia minutes later. The Aston Villa's forward goal was the first to enter the Desert Foxes net in the competition.
Baghdad again moments missed a sitter having put through on goal, leading to him being withdrawn for Islam Slimani.
Neither side could add to the lead to find the winner in regulation time as the game added into extra time.
Serey Die missed the final spot-kick which handed their Algeria their first semifinal spot in six editions.
