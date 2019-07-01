AFCON 2019: Ghana are slow starters, we are ready for Guinea-Bissau - Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has called on Ghanaians to be patient with the team, as they normally warm up as the tournament progresses.
Ghana have drawn their two games in AFCON 2019 against Benin and Cameroon respectively and will on Tuesday, July 2 take on Guinea-Bissau in the final Group F encounter at the Suez Stadium.
This Kwesi Appiah addressed at his pre-match conference that the Black Stars builds up in competitions and the team is fired up for the crucial clash against the Wild Dogs.
"Guinea Bissau is a strong team and we will not underrate them. We going out there to give them a very good game."
"If you check this for many years, Ghana doesn't really start competitions very well. For me the Cameroon game was very good improvement. You know a good team is not the one that starts (competitions) very well but one that ends very well."
He further touched on Kwadwo Asamoah's role in the team, who after the Cameroon game disclosed that he was not comfortable in the position the coach deployed him.
"I didn't sub him because he had a bad game. Cameroon played with five defenders and very dangerous on the wings. If Kwadwo had not supported at left back, it would have been very difficult for us"
The Black Stars have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 in Libya and they must beat Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday to avoid an embarrassing early exit from the competition.
