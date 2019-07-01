AFCON 2019: Atsu ruled out of Black Stars-Guinea-Bissau clash

Ghana's winger Christian Atsu will miss his side’s final AFCON group stage match against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday after he suffered a thigh injury in Saturday's stalemate with Cameroon.
The 27-year-old was replaced by Samuel Owusu in the 15th minute of the game against the Indomitable Lions, which his side drew for the second successive game in the ongoing tournament.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday's 4:00 pm crunch game at the Suez Stadium against the Wild Dogs, coach Kwesi Appiah revealed the Newcastle winger will not be available for selection.
“A scan was conducted on the two players – Atsu and Jonathan Mensah – after the game with Cameroon."
“Atsu’s injury looks a bit serious and he will not be ready for the game but Jonathan will train this afternoon for us to take a final decision,” said Kwasi Appiah.
The Black Stars injury situation is on the rise as Thomas Agyepong will not be available for selection due to injury and Andre Ayew and Jonathan Mensah remain doubtful for the game.
