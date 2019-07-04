AFCON 2019: I would have stopped Jordan's 'cheap' goal - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Minister for Youth and Sports Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has stated that he would have stopped Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew from registering his second goal in AFCON 2019.
The Black Stars defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final Group F fixture at the Suez Sports Stadium to finish as group winners.
Jordan Ayew on the night broke the deadlock after outwitting his marker to put Ghana ahead before Thomas Partey sealed Ghana's qualification to the knock stages of the competition.
Speaking on Asempa FM sports morning show, the Member of Parliament of the Odododiodoo constituency said he would have stood to his grounds and prevented the Black Stars from opening the floodgate against the Djurtus.
"Jordan's goal was a cheap goal, if I was standing there as a defender, there was no way he would have walked past me with the ball."
"Jordan lost the ball in the lead up to the goal so all he could have done was to block him. The defender need lashes for letting him score."
The 27-year is having a sterling campaign in AFCON 2019, notching 2 goals in 3 outings for the Black Stars. He has been named in CAF best XI for the group stages.
READ ALSO:
- AFCON 2019: Black Stars duo named in CAF group stage best squad
- AFCON 2019: 5 things we learnt about Black Stars' game against Guinea-Bissau