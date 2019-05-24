AFCON 2019: I didn't expect Black Stars call up - Hearts' Mohammed Alhassan

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has revealed that he is surprised to see his name in the Black Stars preliminary squad for AFCON 2019 even though he has worked hard throughout the season.

The Phobians stalwart defender was included in Kwesi Appiah's 29-man squad for a 3 weeks pre-AFCON camping in Dubai next month where the squad will be trimmed to 23 before the tournament commences.

The former WAFA defender is one of the 3 local players named in the squad and must justify himself to make the trip to Egypt as he will be fighting for a slot in the defensive position with John Boye, Andy Yiadom, Abdul Baba Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu, Kassim Nuhu, Jonathan Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Attamah, and Mohammed Alhassan.

Nonetheless, Mohammed Alhassan says he is fired up for the challenge and believes he will make the cut.

"My call up to the Black stars came as a surprise to me, even though I have prepared myself for this occasion,” he told Asempa FM. "I believe I can make it to the AFCON after the pre-tournament tour,” he said.

Ghana will kickstart her campaign against Benin on June 25, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.

The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.

READ ALSO: