AFCON 2019: 5 things we learnt about Black Stars' game against Guinea-Bissau

Ghana will lock horns with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the round of 16 at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8 at 7:00 pm.
Ghana on Tuesday saw off Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to top Group F and book their qualification to the next phase.
Below are 5 things we learnt about Black Stars game against Guinea-Bissau.
Partey comes to the party
Pressure has been on the Atletico Madrid ace to deliver for his country in the ongoing AFCON. Partey has failed to deliver in the opening two games he played against Benin and Cameroon with a section of Ghanaians of the view that the Kwesi Appiah should play him high up the pitch.
It wasn't a top-notched performance yesterday but he opened his account at the Suez Stadium after coach Kwesi Appiah pushed him to the number 10 role following Afriyie Acquah's introduction.
Ghana tops Group F
Ghana had to leave it late to finish as Group F leaders. Leading up to the final group game, the Black Stars had to see off Guinea-Bissau and hope Cameroon draw to top Group F with 5 points, same as the Indomitable Lions.
Topping the group means Ghana will stay at their base in Ismailia and square off with Tunisia in the knockout stage on Tuesday.
Clinical Jordan
Jordan Ayew is leading the attack well for Ghana in Gyan's absence. Coach Kwesi Appiah has preferred Jordan to Gyan who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer and making his seventh AFCON tournament in AFCON 2019. He has repaid the coach's faith with 2 goals in 3 outings as the Black Stars leading scorer in the 32nd edition of the continent biggest football tournament.
Guinea-Bissau first AFCON win continues
They are yet to win a match in any AFCON tournament. Their hopes of recording their first win were dashed on Tuesday night as the Black Stars defeated 2-0 at the Suez Stadium. They finished bottom of Group F with a point.
Boye writes the wrong
John Boye received a lot of bashing for the manner in which he set an unwanted record in AFCON 2019. He became the first player to be red-carded in the ongoing AFCON in Black Stars' opening game against Benin which ended 2-2. Following his comeback, he put up a superb performance to aid Ghana to victory against the Djurtus by marshalling the defence to keep a clean sheet.
