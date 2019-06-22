AFCON 2019: Ighalo's strike sees off Burundi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Swallows of Burundi 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium in their Group B clash to begin their AFCON 2019 campaign with the maximum points.
An intense opening 45 minutes of action failed to produce goals following both sides fluffing their lines. The closers Burundi came was hitting the woodwork in the 36-minute as Frederic Nsabiyumva leapt high and met a cross with his header hitting the top right corner of the woodwork.
The second department began with the same intensity with both sides having a goal at each other with Nigeria's coach Gernot Rhor throwing caution to the wind.
His substitution paid off as substitute Odion Ighalo scored the all-important goal four minutes after coming into the game to separate the two sides at the Cairo International Stadium. He latched onto a pass inside the box which put beyond the reach of Burundi's goalkeeper.
