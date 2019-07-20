Check out the amount Algeria received as winners of AFCON 2019

The Desert Foxes of Algeria walked away with an amount of $4.5m as winners of the AFCON 2019 while runners up Senegal earned $2.5m.
Algeria on Friday night saw off Senegal by a lone goal in the 32nd edition of Africa's football showpiece to win the continental crown. The win sees them end their 29-year AFCON drought.
The Desert Foxes had a dream start in the final when Baghdad Bounedjah 2nd minute strike outside the box deflected off Salif Sane to break the game's deadlock.
The Algerians stopped the Senegalese from having their flow flowing football as they fouled them at any opportunity. The Teranga Lions failed to make use of the numerous set pieces that came their way.
The closest they came from threatening their opponent's goal line was a strike from Mbaye Niang in the 38th minute missing the pole by inches.
There was VAR drama in the second half when Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum who had awarded Senegal a penalty rescinded his decision after a VAR review.
Moments later Mbaye Niang latched onto a through ball to fetch the equalizer for his side when he rounded the goalkeeper but failed to hit the target.
Senegal's pressure in the dying embers of the came could not break the resilient defence of the Algerians as their first half goal was enough to win them their second AFCON trophy.
Meanwhile, beaten semi-finalists who contest the third-place play-off ( Nigeria and Tunisia) shared $4m, with each getting $2m and teams that got knocked out in the quarter-final pocketed $800,000.
READ ALSO:
AFCON 2019: Desert Foxes tame Teranga Lions to win trophy