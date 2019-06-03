AFCON 2019: Profile of Kasim Nuhu

Kasim Adams Nuhu (born 22 June 1995), simply known as Kasim, is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for German club 1899 Hoffenheim as a central defender.
Born in Kumasi, Kasim graduated with local Medeama SC's youth setup, and made his senior debut on 14 April 2013, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 0–0 away draw against Heart of Lions FC for the Ghana Premier League championship. In November he moved to CD Leganés, being assigned to the club's youth setup.
In January 2014 Kasim joined RCD Mallorca in a three-year loan deal, with a €200,000 buyout clause, and was initially assigned to the reserves in Tercera División.
He appeared in 17 matches during the campaign and scored two goals (against Penya Ciutadella and CD Atlético Rafal), as his side returned to Segunda División B at first attempt.
On 28 September 2014, Kasim played his first match as a professional, starting and scoring a brace in a 3–3 home draw against FC Barcelona B for the Segunda División championship.
He was subsequently made a starter by manager Valeri Karpin, overtaking Agus and Joan Truyols.
Kasim lost his first team place after the arrival of new manager Fernando Vázquez, being demoted to fifth choice. On 25 August 2016, he was loaned from Mallorca to Swiss club BSC Young Boys, for one year.
He was part of the Young Boys squad that won the 2017–18 Swiss Super League, their first league title for 32 years.
On 25 July 2018, Nuhu join 1899 Hoffenheim on a five-year contract. On 12 November 2017 Kasim scored on his international debut for Ghana against Saudi Arabia.
Kasim Nuhu has been capped 3 times for Ghana, scoring a single goal.
