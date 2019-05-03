AFCON 2019: Select players hungry for success- George Afriyie to Kwesi Appiah

George Afriyie who is a former Black Stars Management committee chairman has urged Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to only select players who are ready to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
According to George, Kwesi Appiah’s player selection will be key to Ghana’s AFCON glory only if gets the right players for the job.
Ghana have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982.
“I expect Kwesi Appiah to be bold and select players who look hungrier to win the cup”, he told Oman FM
“The second thing is preparation. When we get good preparation which I am sure of considering the plans outlined by the current management committee”.
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah
George Afriyie also suggested that motivation should be discussed and approved here in Ghana before the team leaves for the tournament. There have been instances where issues of motivation has been a distraction to the team in the past.
"The last one will be motivation which has to be discussed and approved here in Ghana before the team departs to the tournament".
The Black Stars will pitch camp in UAE before the tournament and are expected to train for about three weeks.
Source: Ghanasoccernet
