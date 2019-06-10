AFCON 2019: South Africa announces final 23-man squad

Coach of South Africa, Stuart Baxter has announced the final 23-man squad that will be taking part in the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.
The coach on Sunday trimmed his squad to 23 after calling a provisional 30-man squad.
Bafana Bafana are in Group D, together with Ivory Coast who they play in their opening Group game, Namibia and Morocco.
They will play Ghana in a friendly on June 15 in Dubai before heading to Egypt for the Africa's flagship football tournament.
Bafana Bafana final 23-man squad for AFCON 2019
Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).
Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) S’fiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City FC).
Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC), Dean Furman (SuperSport), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns).
Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint Gilloise), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta), Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns).
