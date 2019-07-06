AFCON 2019: South Africa stun hosts Egypt

South Africa knocked hosts Egypt out of the Africa Cup of Nations and booked their place in the quarter-finals with a late winner in Cairo.
With Egypt committing players forward in the final stages, South Africa hit on the counter-attack as Thembinkosi Lorch calmly slotted into the corner.
The hosts' best chance fell to Mahmoud Trezeguet, but he could only fire his shot straight at Ronwen Williams.
South Africa will return to the capital to play Nigeria in the last eight.
