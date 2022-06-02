AFCON 2023 quaifiers: Gideon Mensah makes admission about playing in central defence after Black Stars win

Gideon Mensah has spoken about his new role with the Black Stars as a central defender, claiming 'it wasn’t an easy role'.
Mensah, a left-back who plies his trade for Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux, was deployed as a central defender in Ghana's win over Madagascar in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers on Wednesday.
He partnered Daniel Amartey in the absence of Alexander Djiku as the Black Stars cruised to a 3-0 win at the Cape Coast Stadium.
READ ALSO: Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Black Stars XI to face Madagascar
Speaking after the game, Gideon Mensah said: “It wasn’t an easy role but as a player, as a national team player you have to be ready and adjust to every position you have to play because at the end of the day we are here to serve Ghanaians,” Mensah said after the game.
“Whichever way we have to serve Ghanaians, we have to do it. I had to do it and it went well.”
Black Stars began their AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign on an impressive note after seeing off Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.
In a one-sided game, the Black Stars struggled to breach the defence of the visitors as the opening 45 minutes ended 0-0.
Coach Otto Addo's side after the recess turn their dominance into goals as they scored Madagascar by 3 goals.
Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before AS Roma prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan doubled Ghana's advantage.
Substitute Osman Bukari put the icing on the cake when he scored in the 86th minute after rounding off the keeper to make it 3-0 for the Black Stars.
The result means Ghana go top of Group E with a better goal difference after Angola defeated Central Africa Republic 2-1 in the group’s other game earlier in the day with a better goal difference.
The Black Stars will next travel to play the Central African Republic on Sunday.