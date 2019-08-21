African Games: Black Satellites lose to Senegal

The Black Satellites have suffered their first loss in the ongoing African Games losing to West Africa neighbours Senegal in Rabat, Morocco.
With Ghana needing a win to seal qualification to the next round of the competition having won their first match 2-1 against Burundi, Senegal inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat to make them wait for the final group match to decide their fate.
The West Africa nation scored an early goal courtesy Ibrahima Drame at the Stade Boubker Ammar which was enough to separate the two sides on the day.
Ghana’s striker Tahiru, missed a fine opportunity to make it level against Senegal. Coach Yaw Preko's side gained possession to mount pressure on the young Tarenga Lions as Tahiru Awudu nearly found the back of the net on the stroke of halftime but his strike went wide.
After the recess, the Ghana U20 side launched several fearsome attacks but they were denied by the Senegalese goalkeeper.
The two teams failed to score in the second department of the match as it ended in a 1-0 victory in favour of Senegal.
Earlier in Group B, Mali made a light meal of Burindi by thumping them 3-0 to see them top the log. Senegal and Ghana follow respectively with Burundi lying at the bottom.