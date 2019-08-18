PrimeNewsGhana

By Vincent Ashitey
African Games: Black Satellites off to a flying start in opener
The Black Satellites of Ghana register a 2-1 win over Burundi in their first match of the 2019 African Games in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday to begin the tournament on a good note.

Ghana opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Awudu. The Medeama forward then found the back of the net again five minutes later to make it 2-0 to Yaw Preko's outfit.

Burundi would, however, launch a fightback and their efforts earned a reward on the stroke of half-time when they scored to halve the deficit.

 
Ghana will on Wednesday, August 21 face Senegal who settled for a 0-0 draw with Mali in the first Group B fixture on Saturday before locking horns with Mali on August 24.

