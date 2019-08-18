African Games : Black Satellites off to a flying start in opener

The Black Satellites of Ghana register a 2-1 win over Burundi in their first match of the 2019 African Games in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday to begin the tournament on a good note.
Ghana opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Awudu. The Medeama forward then found the back of the net again five minutes later to make it 2-0 to Yaw Preko's outfit.
Burundi would, however, launch a fightback and their efforts earned a reward on the stroke of half-time when they scored to halve the deficit.
