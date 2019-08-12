African Games: Yaw Preko announces 18-man squad for tourney

Head coach of Ghana U-20 Yaw Preko has announced his final 18-man squad for the African Games to be staged in Morocco.
The team will leave the shores of Ghana on Tuesday, August 13 for Rabat, Morroco for the games.
The Black Satellites have been drawn in the same group with reigning African Under-20 Cup of Nations Champions Mali, Senegal and Burundi.
They open their campaign against Burundi on August 17 before playing Senegal four days later and end the group phase match against Mali on August 24.
The list below
1.Adjetey Daniel Adrian
2.Awudu Tahiru
3.Ibrahim Danlad
4.Baffour Elvis Kyei
5.Umar Basit Abdul Rahman
6.Asare Frederick
7.Toku Emmanuel
8.Abubakar Haruna
9.Adams Mohammed
10.Amoah Kobina
11.Opoku Kwadwo
12.Anim Mathew
13.Gyamfi Isaac
14.Issah Ibrahim
15.Sulley Mohammed
16.Yakubu Najeed
17.Osei Philip
18.Kubi Appiah
READ ALSO: