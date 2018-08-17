Afriyie Acquah ready for new challenge after joining Empoli

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah has hinted that he is ready for the new challenge after completing a season-long loan deal to Empoli.

The loan deal was announced by the player's management company ArthurLegacy.

Acquah leaves Torino after four seasons with the club making 71 appearances scoring 6 goals in the process.

