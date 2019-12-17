Agyemang Badu passed fit to play again in Italy

Hellas Verona midfielder Emmanuel Ageymang Badu has been passed fit to play again, the club have announced.
The Ghana international was rushed to the hospital on August 14th after suffering from bouts of dizziness in training. He was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.
Badu in October started training with the Hellas Verona but he after several test, and under the observation of the club's doctors the 29-year old has been passed fit to join his teammates as they bid to return to the top half of the Serie A table.
A statement from his club stated that he is ready to don the colours of The Yellow and Blues.
Verona - Hellas Verona FC is pleased to announce that - after the last, recent specialist visits, brilliantly surpassed by the footballer - Emmanuel Badu is authorized to return to training at full capacity with the Gialloblù team.
He is currently on loan at Hellas Verona, with and obligation to buy, from Italian rivals Udinese.
Badu missed out on the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after only returning to action in March, following an 11-month injury.