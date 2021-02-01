Covid-19: Hearts of Oak becomes first victim of GFA stadium ban

Hearts of Oak are the first casualty of being handed a stadium ban by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after not following the Covid-19 Safety Protocols.
The GFA on January 19 issued a circular cautioning Clubs that it would close down any Match venue where the Covid-19 Safety Protocols are violated.
Following, Hearts of Oak's matchday 11 encounter against Great Olympics, a matchday lost 2-0 to the visitors. It seems the Phobians did not enforce Covid-19 matchday protocols, which has led to them being punished by playing behind closed doors.
READ ALSO: GFA warn clubs against non-adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols
In a letter signed by the Ghana Football Association’s General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, the exact nature of the violations were not stated but the Phobians have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and ordered to play all games without fans until the matter is determined.