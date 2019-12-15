Al Hilal to complete signing of Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso

Reports indicate that Al Hilal Omdurman have reached an agreement for the signing of Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso.
The reports further say the Black Stars B attacker has agreed personal terms with the Sudanese giants.
Esso is expected to arrive in Sudan in the week to complete his switch to the Blue Wave outfit after passing medicals.
The 23-year-old was a key member of the Ghana team which finished second at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.
Esso scored twice and was named in the team of the tournament.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com