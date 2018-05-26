Albert Adomah's Aston Villa fail to secure EPL promotion

Ghana and Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah will not be playing in the English Premier League next season as Fulham beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the playoffs to secure promotion.
The game which was played on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Wembley Stadium saw Fulham qualify at the expense of Aston Villa.
Tim Cairney struck midway through the first half for Fulham in a fierce-tempered occasion on Saturday, with the Cottagers having to see through the final 20 minutes with 10 men following Denis Odoi's dismissal.
It means Slavisa Jokanovic's side, who lost in the semi-finals last year, will return to the top flight for the first time in four years. Steve Bruce, meanwhile, will have to wait a little longer for a record fifth promotion to the Premier League.
Fulham now joins Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City as the three Championship sides that have qualified for the English Premier League next season.
Adomah has been influential for Villa this season scoring 14 goals for the Championship side.
He was voted the club's Player's Player of the Season.
Albert Adomah after a hiatus in the Black Stars team has been invited for the doubleheader friendly against Japan and Iceland.