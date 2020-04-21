Alphonso Davies signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2025

Full speech: Akufo-Addo's 7th address on Covid-19 President Akufo-Addo in his 7th address to the nation has lifted the three…

UK not thinking of lifting restrictions yet - Minister Michael Gove has said that reports the UK is looking to gradually lift some…

Accra: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for impregnating stepdaughter A Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann has…