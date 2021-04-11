Amos Addai powers AshantiGold to victory over Hearts of Oak AshantiGold SC scored a late penalty to beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 on match day 19…

El Clasico: Real Madrid and Barcelona to renew rivalry today Real Madrid and FC Barcelona resume their bitter rivalry in what promises to be…

Liberty Professionals hit four past Elmina Sharks Liberty Professionals put their troubles behind them to beat Elmina Sharks 4-0…

ECG proposes increment in tariff The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has proposed an increment in tariff to…