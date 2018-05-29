Anas Number 12 expose captures match-fixing among local teams?

Reports indicate that, many official in the Ghana Premier League teams were allegedly caught in act of match-fixing in the latest Anas expose.
This is said to have been captured by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in the yet-to-be-released video shows. The teams allegedly conniving to pre-determine the outcome of games they were involved in for their various interests.
Sources say, the alleged corrupt act also involved some top Ghanaian referees who were highly involved in fixing some Premier League and FA Cup games.
The premiere of the expose is scheduled for June 6, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on June 6, 2018.
President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi is said to have been caught in the video using the name of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in fraudulent acts.
Read also:VIDEO: Anas is a 'tax evader' - Ken Agyapong exposes
The GFA boss is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Match-fixing in Ghana football
There are several allegations of match-fixing in Ghana football, but not much evidence has been produced to back the claim.
In 2007, division one clubs Nania FC, Mighty Jets, Great Mariners and Okwawu United, were each fined GHS5,000 after they were found guilty of match-fixing.
Nania FC had beaten Okwahu United 31-0 in a game while Great Mariners wallowed Mighty Jets 28-0 in what many sports enthusiasts thought was unprecedented.
Following renewed allegations of match-fixing in some of the country’s recent local games, the Communications Director of the Ghana FA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, said the FA was expecting a contingent of FIFA experts in Accra in January 2018 during its congress to help the FA handle issues of bribery and match-fixing.
“We have invited FIFA to deal with this situation of corruption, bribery, match-fixing and manipulation. So FIFA is sending some experts in this area to educate us. Those who will be educated will be members of the ethics committee, media men, match officials and all stakeholders who are susceptible to be influenced”, he said in a media interview.