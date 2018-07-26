Fenerbahce announce Andre Ayew deal

Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew is set to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce as they have reached an agreement with his club Swansea City.
Ayew will join the club on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy at its conclusion.
The club announced they have reached an agreement with Swansea and the player is expected to sign a contract soon.
"Our club has reached an agreement with the Swansea City Club for the option of joining Kadmromuz on loan for a year for Andre Ayew,"
"He will sign the official contract after passing the medical checks. " the statement said.
Swansea confirm Andre Ayew will head to Fenerbahce on a one-year loan deal with option to buy at its conclusion 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/1TI2dUloXT— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2018
Ayew, 28, failed to live up to expected after a big money return to Swansea, the club were relegated to the English Championship.
