Andre Ayew trains with Fenerbahce for the first time

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian winger Andre Ayew went through his first training session with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Most Fenerbahce players were given a rest after some preseason games they played by the Swansea owned player joined his new teammates for the session.

Ayew joined two other players of Fenerbahce - Ferdi Kadioglu and Serhat Kot - as they took part in the training held under the supervision of coach Phillip Cocu.

The two-fit again players joined Ayew on their first day of return from injury as they underwent fitness and endurance training at Fenerbahce's Can Bartu training facility.

Andre Ayew 28, will hope to hit the ground running at Fenerbahce when the Turkish Super Lig begins.

