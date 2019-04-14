Armed robbers attack Asokwa Deportivo

Asokwa Deportivo have been dealt a huge psychological blow ahead of their Division One League NC Special Competition match against Achiken FC following an armed robbery attack on the team’s contingent while on their way to Prestea, the match venue.
The unfortunate incident happened at the early dawn of Sunday, April 14, 2019 around Jacobu where important items including mobile phones, jerseys, player registration cards were all taken away by the hugely armed men numbering about six.
They also took away cash of GHS2,700 from the owner of the club coach Kamarat together with his iPhone 8+.
No one was hurt in the attack, SportsworldGhana.com can report.
The robbers are also reported to have snatched an additional amount of GHS2000 from the driver and the players with the former suffering some beatings.
The team has since reported to the Jocobu Police Station.
Source: SportsworldGhana