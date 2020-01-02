Arsenal are going to do big things - David Luiz

Defender David Luiz said Arsenal can "do big things" after beating Manchester United to earn a first win under new boss Mikel Arteta.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Nicolas Pepe scored in a 2-0 win that lifts Arsenal to 10th in the Premier League, four points behind fifth-placed United.
READ ALSO: Arsenal beat Man Utd for first win under Arteta
It ended a run of seven home games without victory and was a first success against top-half opposition this term.
"I believe he [Arteta] can improve every player," said Luiz. "Mikel is a great coach and knows football. He was a great player, he brings things and I believe in his philosophy.
"We are going to do big things in the future, but step by step."
Source: BBC