Asante Kotoko slapped with stadium ban

Asante Kotoko have been handed a temporary ban from using the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi with immediate effect by the Ghana Football Association.
The Ghana FA arrived at the decision following the incidents that occurred at the stadium in Kotoko game with Berekum Chelsea which led to one supporter being shot by a policeman.
A statement from the GFA read: Following incidents at the Baba Yara Stadium during Asante Kotoko's Premier League match with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, the GFA Executive Council has decided to temporarily ban Asante Kotoko from playing its matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pending the adjudication of the matter by the GFA Disciplinary Committee.
The GFA Executive Council at its meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, decided to trigger the provision of Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.
Article 14 (2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations states that: "the GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed."
The GFA Prosecutor shall prefer charges against any person/party found to have breached any provision of the GFA Regulations or Disciplinary Code.
