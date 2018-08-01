Asante Kotoko to play a friendly game against Tanzania giants Simba S.C

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to lock horns with Tanzania giants Simba S.C in an international friendly game in honor of their Simba Day celebration.
The Kumas-based club have been adversely affected by the crisis in Ghana football due the suspension of football activities as a result of Anas Aremeyaw Ans investigative piece.
The Porcupine Warriors have been grounded by the crisis in Ghana football because of the suspension of all football activities in the country and will now get the chance to test their side abroad.
The FA cup defending champions, Asante Kotoko will travel to Tanzania to face Simba S.C on Wednesday, 8 August 2018. Kumasi Asante Kotoko announced on their twitter page
International Friendly @AsanteKotoko_SC will be travelling to Tanzania to play Simba S.C on Wednesday, 8 August 2018, in honor of their SIMBA DAY celebration. #AKSC.#SimbaDay pic.twitter.com/Terxf7dfsN— Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 1, 2018
The news officer of the club, Haji Sunday Manara, confirmed the game will be played on August 08.
Most sides in the Ghana Premier League are organizing friendly matches to keep their players fit following the suspension of the local competition.
